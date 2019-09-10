Price of over 400 medicines slashed

Price of 410 medicines has been slashed in UAE. The decision came after a decree by Minister of Health and Prevention, Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed bin Nasser Al Owais.

The price of generic drugs used for preventing cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, cholesterol and angina has been reduced by 77%. The price reduction will come to effect from September 15.

The reduction of the prices of drugs is in line with the UAE government directives to reduce the prices of services and based on the ministry’s keenness to provide medicines at a competitive price.