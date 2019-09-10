State to allow ‘cannabis cultivation’

Himachal Pradesh state government is thinking to allow cultivation of Cannabis in the state as the demand for cannabis cultivated in the state has been rising. Many foreign countries has approached the Himachal Pradesh government to provide cannabis for using in pharma and hemp industry.

The Ambassadors and High Commissioners of Canada, Israel and Malaysia has put the demand for cannabis. They argue that the cannabis cultivated in the state is better in quality than grown in Uttarakhand. Many politicians and lawmakers had demanded for controlled cultivation of cannabis.

“The demand to provide cannabis extract has come from ambassadors of some countries who claim that medicines prepared from it are beneficial for treating cancer and diabetes”, said the Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Sanjay Kundu. While Uttarakhand has already notified a policy in that regard, the issue was yet to be taken up in Himachal, he added.