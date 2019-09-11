Watch the viral video of a ‘glamorous photo shoot’ of a Woman in a subway: video

As smartphones become cheaper, the gadget has become a part of our life. almost everybody across the globe has been addicted to ‘selfie’. Now a video of a women taking her photos in a metro train has stormed the internet.

Jessica George, a native of New york has done the glamourous photoshoot in a subway train in New York. A fellow passenger named Ben Yahr has took the photoshoot in video and shared on social media.” This woman giving it ALL to the selfie cam on the train is SENDING ME”, he captioned the video.

In the video Jess used her purse to prop her phone on the subway seat before she went to work. She sis hit all her nagles. She even crouched down to get a glamour shot on her face.