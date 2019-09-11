Doctors removed 11 kilo from woman’s chest

The doctors had removed 11 kilogram of tissues for a 56-year-old woman’s chest. This is a ‘record breast-reduction surgery’. The surgery was done last month.

As per doctors carrying extra 11 kilo would have felt like carrying four healthy newborns strapped to her chest every day.

Dr. Ajaya Kashyap who lead the team of surgeons claimed that this was the biggest breast reduction surgery ever done. “After the surgery, when we went through medical literature, we found that the biggest breast-reduction surgery was reported from the United States, where 15 pounds (6.8 kgs) of tissues were removed,” Dr Kashyap said.

The surgery was necessary to prevent her from developing a permanent hunchback and a nerve compression. It can also lead to breathlessness. The woman suffered from a rare condition called gigantomastia or excessive growth of the female breasts.