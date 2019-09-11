“ I want to have kids out of wedlock”, reveals actress

“I will get married only when I want to have babies”, said Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu. In an interview given she has also revealed her relationship status.

Taapsee Pannu has revealed that she is in a relationship and also that her boyfriend is neither cricketer not an actor.

I’m not married and people who are genuinely interested in my life not just to make gossip columns about it, know about it. Whoever is the person in my life is not into the profession where people are more curious about him. He is not an actor or a cricketer. He’s not even from here around”, she said.

Taapsee also revealed when she plans to get married: “I will get married only when I want to have babies. I want to have kids out of wedlock. I don’t want an elaborate wedding either. It will be one long day with close friends and family. This multiple day thing is too tiring. It will be like a compact one-day thing,” she said.