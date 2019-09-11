Making video of action sequences of ‘Saaho’ released: Watch video

The multilingual action flick ‘Saaho’ is ruling the box-office. The Prabhas starrer film has opened to mixed reviews from critics has shattered the box-office by gaining the applause of film lovers.

Now the makers of the film has released the making video of action sequences of the film. A 8 minute long video has been released. Around 37 cars and 5 trucks were used for this one fight scene in the film.

Sabu Cyril the production designer of the film has built these cars and trucks. Hollywood action choreographer Kenny Bates has conceived the action sequences in the film.

The film is directed by Sujeeth. The film is bankrolled by UV Creations.