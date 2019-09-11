More than 30 pilgrims die in stampede at major shrine

More than 30 pilgrims has lost their lives and another 100 people were injured in a stampede at a major shrine in Karbala in Iraq. The tragic incident took place as the pilgrims were marking the Shiite holiday of Ashura procession on Tuesday. The death toll may rise as many of the injured are in critical condition.

The accident took place as panic broke out when a walkway collapsed. A mass panic ensued when a walkway collapsed near the golden-dommed Imam Hussein shrine in Karbala.

Around 4 million shiite pilgrims has taken part in the procession that led to the stampede. Pilgrims gather in karbala, an Iraqi city around 100 kilometers south of Baghdad to commemorate the death of Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammed.