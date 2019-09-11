Release date of ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ announced

‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ starring Ayushmann Khurrana will be released next year. The film will hit the theatres on March 13, 2020. The released date was announced on Tuesday after the shooting of the film started.

” Mangal ke din iss Shubh muhurat par prastut hai #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan! Lock your date 13th March 2020″, the makers of the film tweeted.

The film directed by Hitesh Kewalya is a sequel of ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’. The film is bankrolled by Colour Yellow Production of Anand.L.Rai and T-Series of Bhushan Kumar.

Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao will also do crucial roles in the film. The film portrays the story of a same-sex couple.