Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty neds in gain

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended in green.

The BSE Sensexsettled trading at 37,271 gaining by 0.3% or 125 points and NSE Nifty ended trading at 11,036 gaining by 0.3% or 33 points. 8 of 11 sector gauges in Sensex has ended higher.

The top gainers in the market Eicher motors, maruti Suzuki, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Bajaj Auto and IndusInd Bank.

The top losers in the market were ONGC, Wipro, GAIL India, HCL Technology, Zee Entertainment, NTPC, Coal India and UPL.