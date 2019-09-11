This Indian city is 3rd highest consumer of cannabis in the world, reveals study

A study has revealed that the National capital is the 3rd highest consumer of cannabis in the world.

A study conducted by a media campaign firm ABCD has revealed it. The study ‘2018 Cannabis Price Index’ has compared data from 120 cities across the globe.

Delhi ranked third just behind New York and Karachi.Another Indian city Mumbai has been ranked at 6th position. It is revealed that Delhi consumed 38.26 metric tonnes (38,260 kg) of weed a year. Mumbai has used 32.38 tonnes (32,380 kg) a year.

Delhi is also in the top 10 list for the least expensive cities in the world putting the cost Rs.315 per gram.