Top ranking Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist shot dead

In Kashmir, a top ranking terrorist of Islamic militant outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) was killed in an encounter. The military killed the LeT terrorist in Sopore.

The slain terrorist is identified as Asif. He is responsible for an attack on a local family that left 30-month-old girl Asma Jan critically injured. He is responsible for shooting at migrant labour Shafi Alam in the same area.

The security personnel stopped the car in which Asif was travelling at a crossing. Bu he opened fire at the security personnel. He died in the retaliation firing.

He was responsible for the recent attack on a fruit trader’s family in Sopore that left three injured, including the two-and-a-half-year-old baby. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had ordered that the toddler be airlifted to AIIMS, New Delhi, for better medical treatment.