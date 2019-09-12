Ajman to ban plastic products

Plastic products will be banned in tourism sector in Ajman. The Ajman Tourism Development Department decided to ban plastic products. The new decision aims at reducing environmental pollution.

Tourism sector is the key pillar of Ajman Vision 2021. The sustainability of the tourism sector is being prioritised by the Ajman Government.

Jawaher Salem Al Matroushi, Director of the Assistive Services Administration at the Department, stated that it is keen to launch and support initiatives that aim to protect the environment and achieve sustainable development.

The department has exerted considerable efforts, in cooperation with its public and private sector partners, to encourage correct environmental practices. It also launched the Ajman Sustainable Tourism Award, “Mudama,” to encourage its partners to rationalise their water and energy consumption and adopt environmentally-friendly practices.