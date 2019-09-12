Auto driver arrested for  masturbating in front of woman

An autorickshaw driver was arrested by police for masturbating in front of a woman. The incident took place on September 1 at Malad in Mumbai. Mohammed Shakil Abdul Kadar Memon aged 32 was arrested by Mumbai police on Wednesday. The crime branch of Mumbai Police arrested him for allegedly flashing and masturbating in front of a woman .

As per police, the incident occurred on the late night of September 1 near Chincholi bunder bus stop on New Link Road. The woman was waiting for cab for going home when the accused, pulled over and asked her to sit inside.

While the woman ignored him, Memon unzipped his pant and started masturbating. But the woman showed courage and clicked the accused. She also called up her mother even as Memon fled the spot.

On the complaint lodged by the victim and her mother, Bangur Nagar police registered a case under section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused, the official said.

Memon was traced after sustained efforts for days by the crime branch officials who kept looking for him. He was handed over to Bangur Nagar police for further investigation.