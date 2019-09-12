BoycottMillennials trends on Twitter after Nirmala Sitharaman’s press conference; See trolls

#BoycottMillennials is trending on Twitter.And the hashtag campaign has become trending after the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s press conference. Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday blamed that millennials were behind the decline in sales of automobiles in India,

“The automobile and components industry has been affected by BS6 and the mindsets of millennial, who now prefer to have Ola and Uber rather than committing to buying an automobile,” Sitharaman had said. According to the finance minister, the Indian youth instead of investing in EMI for buying personal cars are opting Ola, Uber and other cab services for transport.

#SayItLikeNirmalaTai #BoycottMillennials Paragon slippers sale is down because millennials are going barefoot inside ????? pic.twitter.com/18tUiYQvAI — Gareeb ki Audi (@HasyaKalakaar) September 11, 2019

Twitterati were quick to react and thousands of users were tweeting using hashtags like #BoycottMillenialls and #SayItLikeNirmalaTai.

Oxygen crisis will be occur because millennial inhale more oxygen in the morning. #BoycottMillennials pic.twitter.com/0LKxC8u3BW — Muhammd Ali (@alikarwi00) September 11, 2019

BHEL is at its lowest in 15 years because millennials prefer "Paani puri". #BoycottMillennials #SayItLikeNirmalaTai — ERVJ ?? (@iam_vjoshi) September 10, 2019

Politicians have stopped marketing themselves because they know Dogs are more loyal ..#BoycottMillennials#SayItLikeNirmalaTai #autosectorslowdown pic.twitter.com/Oean9H1HHp — Bhavesh Vichhawawala (@vichhawawala) September 10, 2019

Our @nsitharaman Ji has given a befitting reply to all Libtardus screaming #EconomicSlowdown ?

And before you demand to know why truck sales are down along with automobiles…please note that millennials are also buying less and living a minimalistic life. Less goods needed!? pic.twitter.com/N9AT2vvi5V — Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) September 10, 2019

#BoycottMillennials FM things? Automobiles???: Millennials prefer Ola and Uber Water Crisis?: Millennials drinking more water Real estate ???: Millennials using Oyo and Airbnb Air traffic???: Millennials video call than travel Rupee fall ? ??: Millennials use Bitcoin — Pradeep Goud Macharla (@Macharlazz) September 11, 2019

Computer sales are down as @nsitharaman is using Bahi Khata for Accounts Black Money is down as AmitShah is using PayTM to buy MLAs NPAs are down as AnilAmbani is repaying his loans Population is down as PragyaSingh is using Marak Shakti on BJP ministers#SayItLikeNirmalaTai — Koomar Shah (@KoomarShah) September 11, 2019

The millennials have got no chill, so icecream industry is crashing. #BoycottMillennials — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) September 10, 2019

Coal India is at its lifetime low because millennials have switched to LPG. Koyle pe Khana ni banate. #BoycottMillennials — Azy (@AzyConTroll) September 10, 2019

Trp of cartoon channels are down because kids are watching deepak chaurasia#SayItLikeNirmalaTai pic.twitter.com/nCNxklVS2I — Navjot Singh Tiwana (@navjotiwana) September 11, 2019