#BoycottMillennials trends on Twitter after Nirmala Sitharaman’s press conference; See trolls

Sep 12, 2019, 10:57 am IST
#BoycottMillennials is trending on Twitter.And the hashtag campaign has become trending after the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s press conference. Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday blamed that millennials were behind the decline in sales of automobiles in India,

“The automobile and components industry has been affected by BS6 and the mindsets of millennial, who now prefer to have Ola and Uber rather than committing to buying an automobile,” Sitharaman had said. According to the finance minister, the Indian youth instead of investing in EMI for buying personal cars are opting Ola, Uber and other cab services for transport.

Twitterati were quick to react and thousands of users were tweeting using hashtags like #BoycottMillenialls and #SayItLikeNirmalaTai.

