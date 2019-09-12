Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against dollar

In the forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee has surged against the Us dollar on the early hours of trade.

The Indian rupee has rose by 36 paise to reach at 71.30 against the US dollar. As per trade experts, the main reason for the upward rally of Indian rupee is the gain in the Indian share market and foreign fund inflows.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the Indian rupee opened at 71.46 and then moved upwards and settled at 71.30 gaining by 36 paise. On yesterday the Indian rupee has settled trading at 71.66 against the US dollar.

The ‘Dollar Index’ which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies has appreciated by 0.01% to 98.63.