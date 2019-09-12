Prime Minister dissolved parliament

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has dissolved the Canadian Parliament. He has called a general election in the country.

Justin Trudeau has met with Governor General Julie Payette seeking approval for his proposal and was given the same. The general election will be held at October 21. Trudeau has swept to office in November 2015

Not since 1935 has a Canadian prime minister who won a parliamentary majority in his first term been booted from office in the next election. An opinion poll released on Tuesday showed the ruling Liberals at 34.6% and the opposition Conservatives at 30.7%. That margin would not be enough to guarantee a majority of seats in the House of Commons.