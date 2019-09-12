Sandeep.G.Warrier gives befitting reply to Deepa Nishanth for trolling T.P.Senkumar

BJP leader Sandeep.G.Warrier has given a befitting reply to writer Deepa Nishanth for trolling former DGP T.P.Senkumar. Warrier trolled Deepa on a post shared on his Facebook page.

” Some well-known thieves leaves a note either challenging or mocking police. Likewise a renowned plagarious of Thrissur has left a comment under your post. be alert, may be some of your post may been shared anywhere in her name” Sandeep wrote on Facebook. For this T.P.Senkumar also replied.

Writer Deepa Nishanth has trolled former DGP T.P.Senkumar. Deepa Nishanth replied to a warning post written by Senkumar in which he has cautioned those who criticize him will be given same reply.

Earlier Senkumar has wrote in Facebook that he will give reply in the same language the persons abusing him. ” For me who was in Malayalam medium school while your parents were studying, does not get affected by your abuses. Even my IPS is no barrier for stooping to your level and give you a befitting reply”, Senkumar wrote.

For this Deepa Nishanth has wrote a comment trolling him.“Dhwaja Pranam friend, Let the enemies bark, you go ahead, all support”, she wrote.