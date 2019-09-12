Sex racket fraud through social media flourishes in Kerala

Sex racket fraud groups running their operation through social media is flourishing in the state. In a enquiry conducted by a news channel it is found that hundreds of people has become victims of these criminal gangs. Many has not complained this to police.

The modus operandi of the group is simple. They aims at youths. They send messages to young persons claiming that is a sex broker and can arrange women for escort anywhere.

After this they demand the victims to deposit 500 rupees to give the photos of women. If the money is deposited they will send photos of 10 women. And will ask to select a girl from this photos and to deposit Rs.5000 to confirm the deal. Once the money is deposited the gang will vanish into thin air.

Although after losing money the victim may realise that it was a fraud, many people did not complain fearing shame.It is assumed that many has been become victim of this group. It is reported that a group from Chennai is behind this.