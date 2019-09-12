‘Sonia Gandhi hate Hindus’, says former President Pranab Mukherjee

Congress President Sonia Gandhi is an anti-Hindu, says a book written by former President Pranab Mukherjee. It was earlier accused that Sonia is an anti-hindu and the UPA government under her leadership has done many activities against Hindus.

“The Coalition Years”, the book written by Pranab mukherjee reveals that many decisions taken by Congress party under the leadership of Sonia were against Hindus.

Mukherjee has revealed how under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, Hindus have been implicated in the target. Within a few months of coming to power in November 2004, Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswati was arrested in a false case of murder on the occasion of Diwali. . After the arrest, he was also shown abusive charges like porn CD and tampering. However, this allegation has never been proved.

Pranab Mukherjee has mentioned this incident in his book ‘The Coalition Years 1996-2012’. He wrote that “I was very angry with this arrest and in the Cabinet meeting I raised this issue too. I asked the question, Is the scale of secularism in the country limited to Hindu saints only? Can a state police show the courage to arrest a Muslim cleric on the occasion of Eid?“.

After Mukherjee’s disclosure that the arrest was done not only on Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalitha’s wish but also on Sonia Gandhi’s gesture. Actually, that was the time when there prevailed close relations between Sonia and Jayalalitha.

He was arrested from Andhra Pradesh, where the Congress government was ruling. After the arrest, he was kept in the Vellore jail in Tamil Nadu, also he was tortured there

.