Truck carrying arms and ammunitions seized in Kathua

Jammu and Kashmir has seized a truck carrying arms and ammunition on today. The truck carrying arms was taken into custody at kathua. Three militants belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed has been arrested.

SSP Kathua: A truck carrying arms and ammunition has been recovered in Kathua, more details are awaited. #JammuAndKashmir https://t.co/LRfKQi3c3P pic.twitter.com/nvVTi2AcPg — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2019

The truck was going to Srinagar from Bamyal in Punjab. The police stopped the vehicle at Lakhanpur in Jammu-Pathankot Highway.

SSP Kathua: A truck carrying arms and ammunition has been recovered in Kathua, more details are awaited. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/zGghQu4xI8 — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2019

The arms were hidden among groceries. 6 AK47 rifles and 4.5 lakh rupees has been recovered from the vehicle.