Truck carrying arms and ammunitions seized in Kathua

Sep 12, 2019, 02:15 pm IST
Jammu and Kashmir has seized a truck carrying arms and ammunition on today. The truck carrying arms was taken into custody at kathua. Three militants belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed has been arrested.

The truck was going to Srinagar from Bamyal in Punjab. The police stopped the vehicle at Lakhanpur in Jammu-Pathankot Highway.

The arms were hidden among groceries. 6 AK47 rifles and 4.5 lakh rupees has been recovered from the vehicle.

