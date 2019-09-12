Vietnam Open Badminton: Siril Verma stuns top seed Darren Liew

In badminton, Indian player Siril Verma has stunned top seeded player Darren Liew of Malaysia. Verma defeated Liew in a hard fought match and entered the third round of Men’s singles event in the Vietnam Open Badminton Tournament.

Verma defeated Liew by 17-21,21-19,21-12. It took 52 minutes and three -games for 97th ranked Verma to beat 22 ranked Liew. Verma will face Chinese player Lei Lan Xi in the third round.

Sourabh Verma has also entered the third round of the tournament. He defeated Kodai Naroka of Japan by 22-20,22-20. Sourabh will next face Yu Lgarshi of Japan.