‘Why don’t Muslims feel safe when other minorities do?’asks RSS leader

RSS leader has questioned the perception that Muslims are afraid in the country. ‘Why don’t Muslims feel safe when other minorities do?’ asked RSS joint general secretary Krishna Gopal. He was referring to an article written by Islamic thinker Raamish Siddiqui that Muslims should not be afraid as they are more than 16 crore in the country.

“How many Parsis are in India… hardly 50 thousand, Jain 45 lakh and about 80 lakh Buddhists are there…Jews are only five thousand. They are not afraid of anyone”, he said.

“Muslims are more than 16 crore then why are they afraid… Why and from whom? This is a big question that the community which ruled the country for 600 years is afraid… it should be discussed,” he said, and suggested it could be due to a “divisive mindset” propagated by Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

Gopal said all other minorities which are lesser in number compared to Muslims feel secure in India.