Woman  sits on ‘Mating’ snakes while on phone: Details inside

A woman while talking to her husband on phone sat down over a pair of snakes has died after bitten by snakes. The bizarre incident took place in Riyanv village in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

The woman named Gita was talking to her husband jai Singh Yadav who is working in Thailand over phone. She while talking over phone sat over her bed.

But two snakes which might have entered home earlier were mating under bed cover. Gita sat over the phone and the snakes bit her. The family has rushed the unconscious Gita to a hospital. But she died during treatment.