56-Year-old actress strips completely naked in stunning cover shoot : See Pics

56-Year-old actress Demi Moore strips naked on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar magazine’s October 2019 issue. She is seen donning a giant pink Lynn Pack hat and chain-link Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet. The Striptease actress looks like she hasn’t aged a day in the magazine cover posing flawlessly by the pool. In the interview, Demi spoke on “Love, Loss & Overcoming Addiction”.

Moore revealed about her dysfunctional childhood, upbringing and adulthood where she struggled with addiction and loss. She revealed how it made her the woman and mother that she is.

Moore recalled how she once had to scrape out drug pills from her mother’s throat, as a child, to save her mother from a drug overdose. She said in the interview: “The next thing I remember is using my fingers, the small fingers of a child, to dig the pills my mother had tried to swallow out of her mouth while my father held it open and told me what to do. Something very deep inside me shifted then, and it never shifted back. My childhood was over.”