Actress Sofia Hayat gets trolled for sharing her topless photos : See Pics

Trolling is not new for Actress Sofia Hayat as she again got slammed for flaunting a tattoo of ‘Swastika’ on her feet. This is not the first time that she has posted such a photo. It seems that Sofia doesn’t get affected by trolls.

Earlier, a police complaint was filed against model-turned-nun Sofia Hayat for getting Swastika inked on the soles of both her feet. Sofia shot to fame after she participated in the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss’. She had announced in 2016 that she has embraced spirituality and become a nun. Later, she adopted the name, Gaia Sofia Mother. In 2017, Sofia married her boyfriend Vlad Stanescu but their relationship ended on a sour note. Sofia had deleted all her wedding photos from her Instagram account.