After buffaloes case ,Azam Khan now booked for stealing goats

Uttar Pradesh police have booked SP leader Azam Khan on allegations of ‘stealing goats’ following the complaint which was filed on October 2016.

As per reports, Khan and some of his associates were booked by Rampur Police.

Day after day the Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is bringing in more and more embarrassment for his party. It was first land-grabbing, then lion statues, followed by books and valuable manuscripts, then buffaloes and electricity and now he has been booked for ‘stealing goats’.

Almost a week back the Rampur MP had been booked for electricity theft. The power supply to Azam Khan’s resort ‘Humsafar’ in Uttar Pradesh was cut after raids were conducted in the resort by the Uttar Pradesh electricity department.

The SP leader, who is already in neck-deep trouble as almost 80 cases are pending in his name is now facing fresh predicaments as Rampur police books him for ‘stealing goats’.

Interestingly, the Uttar Pradesh Police has also registered an FIR against the wife of senior Samajwadi Party leader and Rampur MP Azam Khan, Tajeen Fatima. Azam Khan’s wife has been accused of electricity theft.