Boat capsizes during Ganpati visarjan ; 11 dead

Sep 13, 2019, 09:20 am IST
At least 11 people died after the boat they were in capsized during Ganpati Visarjan at Khatlapura Ghat in Bhopal on Friday morning.

Five others have been rescued, officials said. A search operation is underway.

The police said the incident occurred at around 4.30 on Friday morning when a boat carrying a group of 16 people for Ganesh immersion capsized at Khatlapura Ghat.

Madhya Pradesh: 11 bodies recovered at Khatlapura Ghat in Bhopal after the boat they were in, capsized this morning. Search operation is underway.

More details awaited.

