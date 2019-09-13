Congress leader threatens to beat up people if he sees BJP flags ; Watch Video

Maharashtra Congress MLA Sunil Kedar was found threatening people of his constituency that if he sees any BJP flag outside house of anyone, he will beat them to pulp.

#Breaking | Maharashtra Congress MLA threatens Sunil Kedar people in his constituency. TIMES NOW’s Kajal with details. pic.twitter.com/IAR1NviZ3u — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 13, 2019

As reported by Times Now, Kedar reportedly said that he will beat up people if he sees the BJP flags outside their houses. He was speaking in Nagpur on the recent defections within the party when he threatened the villagers and said that “If I see BJP flags outside your house, I will come to your house and beat you to pulp.” As per reports, he used the Hindi phrase ‘din mein taare dikha dunga‘ to try and intimidate the villagers