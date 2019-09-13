Dump truck smashes overhead road sign at high speed : Watch Video

In a video that went viral on social media, the dump-bed can be seen crashing into the signage at high speed, causing the supporting metallic beam frame to break into multiple pieces while the suspended signs come crashing down.

The clip was recorded by a passenger in another vehicle driving close behind the dump truck.

The incident took place at the entrance of Abdullah Al Mubarak Street on the ring road in Kuwait.

Local media reported that the truck driver sustained minor injuries due to the accident.