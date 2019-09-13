Expat fined Dh1 million in UAE for this reason

Abu Dhabi Cassation Court fined the European national Dh1 million and he will be deported after serving his jail sentence.

Official court documents stated that the man, who was working for a government department, illegally accessed important and confidential information on the computer system at his workplace using advanced technology. He then sent the information to his email and shared it with other people which was in violation of laws. The man was not supposed to use the computer where there was vital information on government business.

He was reported to authorities after internal investigations confirmed that he illegally accessed the information and also disclosed it.

Prosecutors had charged the man with illegal access of important government information and violating online laws.

The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court of First Instance had earlier sentenced him to 10 years in jail after he was found guilty of the charges. The man challenged the sentence in the appeal court which was reduced the sentence to three years. He then went to Abu Dhabi’s top court which rejected his appeal and maintained the appeal court’s ruling.