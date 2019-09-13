Pak PM Imran Khan claims 58 nations support Pakistan,but UNHRC has just 47 members

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Thursday, claimed that 58 countries joined them in the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) against abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir by the Government of India on August 5. Interestingly, the UNHRC has only 47 members, not 58.

I commend the 58 countries that joined Pakistan in Human Rights Council on 10 Sept reinforcing demands of int community for India to stop use of force, lift siege, remove other restrictions, respect & protect Kashmiris’ rights & resolve Kashmir dispute through UNSC resolutions. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 12, 2019