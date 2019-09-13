Latest NewsInternational

Pak PM Imran Khan claims 58 nations support Pakistan,but UNHRC has just 47 members

Sep 13, 2019, 02:50 pm IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Thursday, claimed that 58 countries joined them in the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) against abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir by the Government of India on August 5. Interestingly, the UNHRC has only 47 members, not 58.

