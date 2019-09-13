Pakistan ready for war with India,says Sheikh Rasheed

Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, who has been warning India of a full-blown war for the last several days, on Friday reiterated that they are fully ready for a battle with the neighbouring country and will visit the border in regard to that on September 22, 2019. Rasheed, who seems to be suffering from an acute case of ‘foot-in-the-mouth’ syndrome, also compared Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to German leader Adolf Hitler, adding that the latter will have to pay a huge price for his historic blunder in Kashmir.

The remarks by the minister in the Imran Khan government comes on the heels of ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan over the abrogation of Article 370, stripping the special status to Jammu and Kashmir. In a historic move, that will have far-reaching effects in the political corridor of India, the Modi government on August 5 revoked the Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated the state into two Union Territorries – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Warning that Pakistan “would go to any lengths” to support the cause of the “oppressed Kashmiri people”, Rasheed further said Prime Minister Imran Khan is the identity of Pakistan for the entire world who has always proved his enemies and critics wrong by his strong determination and struggle. Rasheed was speaking to a private news channel in Pakistan and hailed the PTI’s government’s unprecedented efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue at all appropriate forums worldwide.