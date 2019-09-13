Renault launches Electric Kwid : Price and Features

Renault Kwid electric has been launched in China and its official name is City KZ-E. According to the company, the City KZ-E is the real mass-market electric car that will push millions of people in places like India and China to adopt EVs.

But what auto analysts and journalists seem to forget is that India already has several EVs already available in the country. And yet the sales figures for electric vehicles only show an abundance of electric rickshaws and two-wheelers.

The Renault City KZ-E electric car is powered by a 28.6 kWh battery pack which produces 44 PS of power and 125 Nm of torque.

The Renault City KZ-E has a 271 km or 155-mile range, according to the European NEDC cycle. Meaning that the real-world range will be somewhere around 100 miles or 160 km on a single charge. The EV can be charged from 30% to 80% in about 30 minutes.

The City KZ-E shares its CMF-A platform with Renault Kwid with slight modifications to accommodate the electric motor. It supports both AC and DC charging and can be charged from empty to full in up to 6 hours using a 6.6 kWh charger.

There’s also a PM 2.5 air monitor in the air-conditioner and an air pressure monitor. However, it is likely that these types of equipment will be trimmed off when the City KZ-E launches in India.