Royal Enfield launches Classic 350 S in India : Price and Features

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S – the ‘S’ supposedly denoting the single-channel ABS, unlike the regular bike that gets a dual-channel unit. The bike, priced at Rs 1.45 lakh, is around Rs 9,000 cheaper than the standard Classic 350, which is priced at just under Rs 1.54 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Chennai). The dealers we spoke with have informed us that the bike is currently available only in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and we’re yet to receive information on when it will be available nationwide.

The bike is available in two colour schemes – Pure Black and Mercury Silver. As we earlier mentioned, the cost cutting comes in the form of a blacked-out theme on the wheels and engine block, replacing the chrome. The bike also gets a differently styled fuel tank logo – a simple decal instead of an intricate design with tank grips.