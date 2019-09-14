ABVP grabs a ‘grand victory’ in DUSU election

ABVP, the students wing of BJP has secured a glorious victory in Delhi University Students Union. ABVP has grabbed 3 general seats out of 4 seats. ABVP has won the president, vice-president and joint-secretary seats.

NSU has won the secretary post. ABVP Akshit Dahiy has defeated Chethana Thyagi by a margin of 19,000 votes. Around 1.3 lakh students were in the voters list. The voter turnout was 39.90%.

Last year also ABVP has won three general seats and NSU has won the left one. BJP national president Amit Shah has congratulated the workers of ABVP.