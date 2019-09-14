Automobile company SML Isuzu plans to shut factory

“We wish to inform you that due to continued low demand in the Automobile Sector, the Company has decided to observe Block Closure (Chassis Division) for 6 days from September 16-21, 2019 at its Manufacturing Plant (located at Village Asron, Distt. Nawanshahr). In the Bus Body Division, need-based production will continue,” Automobile company SML Isuzu said in the BSE filing.

On Friday, SML ISUZU Ltd ended at Rs622.25, up by Rs3.9 or 0.63% from its previous closing of Rs618.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs623.40 and has touched a high and low of Rs623.40 and Rs618.35 respectively.