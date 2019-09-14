“Before 1947, Pakistan was not on the world map, I believe it will not be on the world map again” Says RSS leader Indresh Kumar

A senior leader of RSS has claimed that Pakistan will be split up into smaller parts as the country is getting weaker and many provinces are demanding independence. Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar Said this while addressing a event in New Delhi said this.

” Before 1947, Pakistan was not on the world map, I believe it will not be on the world map agai. And, it can so happen that we will celebrate Bapu Jayanti and Hindi Diwas in Lahore, do you agree?, Kumar asked.

” Today, it lies at the verge of splitting into 5-6 pieces. Pashtunistan, Balochistan, Sindh want to break away. Experts predicts this fate of Pakistan. It is growing weak day by day”, he added.