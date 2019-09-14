Commodity Market: Gold price slips down

In the commodity market, the price of precious metal gold has continued its downfall. On today the price of yellow metal was slipped down by Rs. 120. The price of sovereign gold has slipped down by Rs.120 to reach at Rs.27,760 per eight gram. Single gram is priced at Rs.3470. Gold was settled trading at Rs.27,880 on yesterday.

The price of gold has touched an all-time high of 29,120 on September 4. After that the price of gold has started going downwards. The price of the yellow metal has declined by Rs.1360 in the last 10 days.