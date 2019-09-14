High school teacher arrested for having sex with 17-year-old student

A Kentucky high school teacher, who authorities say has admitted to repeatedly having sex with a student, claims the minor consented to their relationship.

Haley Reed, 37, has argued as a defense that the 17-year-old youth she allegedly had intercourse with eight times on school property before she was arrested in June 2018, was old enough to legally consent to have sex with her, reports WLKY.

Reed was charged with multiple counts of rape and sodomy as well as unlawful transaction with a minor. She is reportedly married and has children, according to the Oldham Era.

In a court filing, the defense claims the student was old enough to consent to a sexual relationship under state law, which means Reed’s rights under Kentucky’s constitution were violated when she was arrested.

Police began investigating the Oldham County High School choir director after receiving a tip about a sexual relationship.

The Oldham County Police Department said Reed admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse and oral sex with a juvenile student eight times on school property between April and June 2018.