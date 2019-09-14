“I don’t really like wearing underwear”, reveals actress

Famous actress and supermodel Cara Delevingne revealed that she did not like to wear an underwear. The supermodel has confessed this at the Rihanna’s Savage Fenty Fashion show.

” The first pair of underwear I bought was really cheesy Disney underwear. But I don’t really like wearing an underwear”, she said.

She was selected as a model of Rihanna in her latest Savage show. The supermodel has performed a dance number with other models wearing the brand’s new designs.

Cara Delevingne is an English model, singer and actress. She has won the model of the year at the British Fashion Awards in 2012 and 2014. She started her acting career with 2012 film ‘ Anna Karenina’.