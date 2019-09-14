I will always be Lata Mangeshkar’s junior,says viral singer Ranu Mondal

Viral singer Ranu Mondal has finally released her first Bollywood song. Composed by Himesh Reshammiya, the song is Teri Meri Kahaani from the film Happy Hardy And Heer. At the song launch, while Himesh had reacted to the legendary singer’s remarks on the internet sensation Ranu Mondal’s song, the new singer has recently spoken about it.

Ranu Mondal, talking to reporters, reacted on Lata Mangeshkar’s remarks and said that the legendary singer is elder to her and will always be. She stated that she will always be her junior and she has loved her voice since childhood.

For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar has earlier said in an interview, “Agar mere naam aur kaam se kissiko bhala hota hai toh main apne-aap ko khush-kismat samajhti hoon (If anyone gets benefited from my name and work then I feel fortunate). But I also feel imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success. By singing my songs or Kishoreda’s (Kumar), or (Mohd) Rafi Saab’s, or Mukesh Bhaiyya or Asha’s (Bhosle) numbers, aspiring singers can get short-term attention. But it won’t last.”