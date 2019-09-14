Journalist booked for recording mid-day meal video

Journalist Pawan Jaiswal demanded that the case should be withdrawn against him.

After an FIR was filed against him for making a video of children being fed salt and roti for mid-day meal in UP, journalist Pawan Jaiswal said the case is causing him mental stress.

Jaiswal, in a recent 40-second video, has alleged that despite protests by fellow journalists against the FIR and condemnation by the Editors Guild of India, the case has not been withdrawn and it is stopping him to continue his work as a journalist.

“It is causing me mental stress. Because of it (the case), I am unable to do my job,” Jaiswal can be heard saying in the video tweeted by journalist Alok Pandey.