Owaisi slams Amit Shah,says India bigger than Hindi and Hindu

Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed Home Minister Amit Shah’s push for Hindi as a unifying language for India and said that not all Indians have Hindi as their mother tongue.

In a tweet on Saturday, which is being celebrated as Hindi Diwas, Owaisi said, “Hindi isn’t every Indian’s “mother tongue”. Could you try appreciating the diversity & beauty of the many mother tongues that dot this land? Article 29 gives every Indian the right to a distinct language, script & culture. India’s much bigger than Hindi, Hindu, Hindutva”.

Amit Shah on Saturday suggested that India needs one unifying language to represent the country at global platforms and there is no better language than Hindi for the purpose.