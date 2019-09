Pakistan Army on Friday raised a white flag at the Line of Control to retrieve the bodies of two of its soldiers killed in the ceasefire violation.

According to the sources in the Army, quoted by news agency ANI, Indian Army killed Sepoy Ghulam Rasool in Hajipur sector of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) on September 10-11. Sepoy Rasool hailed from Bahawalnagar, a province in Pakistani Punjab.