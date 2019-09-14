Teenage girl raped, beaten up, ran naked in until her rescue

Three men had been arrested by Rajasthan police for kidnapping and raping a teenage girl. The incident took place in Bhilwara on Monday evening.

A teenaged girl who was going to a temple along with her friend and cousin when the three accused who drinking on the road chased them and dragged the girl to a isolated place.Her friend and cousin managed to escape and informed shopkeeper in the nearby market.

They reached the place and saw the men attacking her. After seeing them the accused fled the scene. The girl also started to ran naked as she was traumatized and afraid. She run around half a kilometer in that stage. Finally she accepted the dress from the shopkeeper.

The police has arrested three men under various charges on sexual crimes, Posco and atrocities against Scheduled Castes.