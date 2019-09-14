Latest NewsNEWS

Three Naxals killed in encounter with security forces

Sep 14, 2019, 10:14 pm IST
Less than a minute

Three naxals were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Sukma district late on Saturday, 14 September, the police said.

The gun-battle took place around 6 pm in a forest near Tadmetla-Mukram nullah under Chintalnar police station area when a team of the police’s District Reserve Guard was out on patrolling, Deputy Inspector General (anti-naxal operations) Sundarraj P said.

On getting information that naxals had dug up a road near Tadmetla, security forces had launched the operation in the area, he said.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close