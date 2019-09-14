Two Maoists killed in encounter

Two dreaded Maoist leaders were killed in an encounter. The encounter took place in Bastar division in Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh.

The Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with police officials. The joint team of District Reserve Guard and police was conducting a raid in the Kirandul area. The Maoists fired at the police and police gave befitting reply. After the gun fight finished the dead bodies of tow maoist leaders were recovered from the spot in Kutren forest area. The police has also recovered a 12 bore rifle and a pistol

The killed Maoists leaders has the reward of 1 lakh each on their head.