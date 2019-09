In badminton, India’s ace badminton player Sourabh Verma has entered the semi-finals of Men’s singles event in the Vietnam Open BWF Tour Super 100 Badminton tournament in Ho Chi Minh City.

He defeated local boy Tien Minh of Vietnam by 21-13,21-18 in the quarter-finals. The match ended in 43 minutes.

Sourabh Verma will face Japan’s Minoru Koga in the semi-finals.