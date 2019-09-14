Woman arrested for cutting off husband’s penis

A woman has been arrested by police for cutting off her husband’s penis. North Carolina police has arrested Victoria Thomas Frabutt for cutting off her husband’s penis. The incident took place on Tuesday morning.

As per police, on Tuesday morning they reached the home of Victoria as her husband James has reported them that he was tied by her wife and she has chopped off his penis.

The police recovered the penis of the victim and rushed him to hospital after giving him first aid. The man aged 61 year is under treatment.

Victoria aged 56 is under police custody. The motive behind the crime is still unclear. But the accused has told a local media reporter that her act was a part of the messaged against sinning against God and fornication.

Victoria is charged with kidnapping and malicious castration has been produced before a court.