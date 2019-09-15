Actor Sanjay Dutt meets Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Actor Sanjay Dutt on Sunday paid a visit to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at his residence in Nagpur.However, the agenda of the meeting is not known yet.

Earlier in August, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) chief and Animal Husbandry Minister Mahadev Jankar had claimed that Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt would join his party.

However, Sanjay Dutt’s office issued a statement denying any plans of the actor joining any political party.

“I will not be joining any political party. Mr Jankar is a dear friend and brother of mine and I humbly wish him good luck for his future endeavours,” the statement said.Sanjay Dutt’s parents Nargis Dutt and Sunil Dutt have been the Members of Parliament. Sunil Dutt was also a Minister in Dr Manmohan Singh’s cabinet.